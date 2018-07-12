STORMY DANIELS

Charges dropped for Stormy Daniels, accused of letting strip club patrons touch her

Stormy Daniels accused of letting patrons touch her while on stage at strip club

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KTRK) --
The attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels says prosecutors have dropped all charges against her following her overnight arrest at an Ohio adult club.

Michael Avenatti represents Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. He said Thursday afternoon in a tweet he was pleased prosecutors dropped the charges and thanked them for their professionalism.


A prosecutor's memo provided by Avenatti says an Ohio illegal touching law can't be enforced because Daniels has only appeared once at the Columbus club.

The law refers to someone "who regularly appears nude or seminude" at a club.

Messages were left with the Columbus city prosecutor's office seeking comment.

Daniels has said she had sex with President Donald Trump in 2006, when he was married, which Trump has denied. She's suing Trump and his former longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

According to Sirens' website, Daniels was scheduled to perform Wednesday and Thursday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
