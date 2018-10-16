“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

This is rich on so many levels. If Michael Cohen, who recently pled to 8 felonies and was Trump's lawyer for 10+ yrs, is a "first rate lawyer" and @maggieNYT, who won a Pulitzer, is a "third rate reporter," I am ecstatic I was placed in the "third rate" category. #Basta pic.twitter.com/OgSzgP9kTE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 16, 2018

President Donald Trump lashed out at adult-film star Stormy Daniels and her attorney Tuesday morning, vowing to "go after" the pair, who he referred to as "Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer."The tweet from Trump comes a day after a federal judge in California handed the president a rare victory in his ongoing legal battles with Daniels.Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti, who has been teasing a possible run for president against Trump in 2020, wasted little time in responding in kind to the insults, calling Trump a "disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States.""Bring everything you have," Avenatti crowed, "because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are."Also firing back on her (usually) not-safe-for-work Twitter feed, Daniels wrote, "Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president."