Pres. Trump calls Stormy Daniels 'Horseface' after defamation lawsuit dismissed

The president lashed out at the adult-film star and her attorney, vowing to "go after" the pair.

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump lashed out at adult-film star Stormy Daniels and her attorney Tuesday morning, vowing to "go after" the pair, who he referred to as "Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer."

The tweet from Trump comes a day after a federal judge in California handed the president a rare victory in his ongoing legal battles with Daniels.


Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti, who has been teasing a possible run for president against Trump in 2020, wasted little time in responding in kind to the insults, calling Trump a "disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States."

"Bring everything you have," Avenatti crowed, "because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are."


Also firing back on her (usually) not-safe-for-work Twitter feed, Daniels wrote, "Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president."

