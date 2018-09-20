POLITICS

Ivanka Trump sent over the moon by Russian cosmonaut's message from ISS

"I think you very kind and nice person," Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev told the first daughter.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Presidential adviser Ivanka Trump was left smiling from ear to ear after getting a special message from a Russian cosmonaut from space.

The first daughter toured the Johnson Space Center in Houston on Thursday, alongside Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

In addition to touring mission control and speaking with NASA scientists, Trump was also able to speak with the crew of the International Space Station.

"This is so cool," Trump said. "You all have the most amazing job."

Trump and Cruz engaged the crew in a discussion about the future of space exploration, in addition to cancer therapy research being conducted in orbit.

Before ending the call, NASA commander Dr. Andrew Feustel said he would be remiss if he didn't give Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev a chance to say hello.

"Ivanka, I think you very kind and nice person," Artemyev said, as the crew looked on. "When I see you on TV and the news, my mood improves and rises."

Trump blushed and let out a laugh.

"That's very kind of you to say! Thank you!" she responded.
