President Trump's MAGA rally expected to draw thousands

Trump moves Houston rally to Toyota Center after 'unprecedented' demand

A statement from the Trump campaign says that 100,000 people have requested tickets to Monday's MAGA rally at Toyota Center. The venue holds only 18,000 seats.According to the campaign, there will be outside overflow areas where the food trucks and big screen TVs will allow people to watch what's going on inside when Donald Trump appears in his third visit to Houston since he became president.A line is already forming across from the Toyota Center. By mid-afternoon Sunday, about 20 people had set up chairs and prepared to wait for more than 24 hours to get into the rally.Streets around the Toyota Center will be closed to traffic starting at 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, and won't reopen until very late Monday night.The mayor's office and the police chief have advised people who don't plan on attending the event or don't need to be in this part of the downtown area to avoid it.It's expected that some protesters will be outside as well.