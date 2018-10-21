HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The "Making America Great Again" rally planned Monday at the Toyota Center will come with a "Big Texas Tailgater."
President Trump's campaign announced plans for the tailgater to complement the main rally inside in response to receiving more than 100,000 requests for tickets to the event online.
SEE MORE: Be aware of road closures in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
The campaign said the tailgater will take place in the afternoon leading up to the rally that's starting at 6:30 p.m. Live music, food truck and appearances by campaign spokespeople are planned. In addition, people will be able to view the president's speech on big screens outside.
It's not known exactly where around the Toyota Center will the tailgater take place.
Late last week, Trump's camp announced they were moving the rally from its originally announced NRG Arena.
According to Trump's campaign, this is the sixth rally that the president has held in Texas and the second in the Houston area since he first began his race for president in June 2015.
Ticket requests were being taken at the Trump campaign website.
People can only register for up to two tickets. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.