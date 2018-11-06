POLITICS

Multiple Harris Co. voting sites to remain open until 8 p.m.

Here is what you need to know if you're voting. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Texas Organizing Project has won a lawsuit to keep some polls in Harris County open until 8 p.m. after a late start and malfunctioning equipment at some polling places.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday afternoon against Harris County Clerk Stan Stanart's office and the commissioners' court states voters were left to wait in an hour-long line after polls were unlawfully delayed.

The suit also states the county failed to provide functioning equipment at a number of polling places on Election Day.


Nine polling places will be permitted to remain open until 8 p.m., including:

Iglesia Trinidad
11602 Bobcat Rd., Houston 77064

Metcalf Elementary
6100 Queenston, Houston 77084

Evelyn Thompson Elementary
220 Case Grande Dr., Houston 77060

Hampton Inn Katy Fwy
5820 Katy Fwy at Washington Ave., Houston 77007

Fiesta Mart
8130 Kirby Dr., Houston 77054

John Marshall Middle School
1115 Noble St., Houston 77009

HOAPV Community Building
1810 Bluebonnet Place Cir., Houston 77019

Lone Star College Cypress Center
19710 Clay Rd., Katy 77449

Houston Community College Alief Center
13803 Bissonnet, Houston 77083
