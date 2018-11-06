Multiple Harris Co. voting sites to remain open until 8 p.m.

The Texas Organizing Project has won a lawsuit to keep some polls in Harris County open until 8 p.m. after a late start and malfunctioning equipment at some polling places.The lawsuit filed Tuesday afternoon against Harris County Clerk Stan Stanart's office and the commissioners' court states voters were left to wait in an hour-long line after polls were unlawfully delayed.The suit also states the county failed to provide functioning equipment at a number of polling places on Election Day.11602 Bobcat Rd., Houston 770646100 Queenston, Houston 77084220 Case Grande Dr., Houston 770605820 Katy Fwy at Washington Ave., Houston 770078130 Kirby Dr., Houston 770541115 Noble St., Houston 770091810 Bluebonnet Place Cir., Houston 7701919710 Clay Rd., Katy 7744913803 Bissonnet, Houston 77083