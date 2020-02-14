Mike Bloomberg launching "Mike for Black America" during stop in Houston

As Mayor, I know that cities are ultimately made up of two things - people and places. We need a president who knows how cities run and who will help create economic opportunity for all.



I am proud to announce my endorsement of @MikeBloomberg for President of the United States. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) February 13, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is set to launch "Mike for Black America," his national movement focusing on key issues impacting black Americans, during his fifth campaign trip to Texas.He made his way back to Houston Thursday with a special announcement from Mayor Sylvester Turner.Turner has recently endorsed Bloomberg for president.He has praised Bloomberg's infrastructure vision that confronts challenges across the country and in Houston.During Bloomberg's stop, he visited the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum.The former New York mayor spoke at the National Newspaper Publishers Association's Future of Black America Symposium earlier this month."I'm running for office to make sure every student in every neighborhood has the same opportunities that I did," Bloomberg said. "Because the truth is, if I had been black, I wouldn't have had the same opportunities and my life would have turned out very differently."