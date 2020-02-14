Politics

Mike Bloomberg launching "Mike for Black America" during stop in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is set to launch "Mike for Black America," his national movement focusing on key issues impacting black Americans, during his fifth campaign trip to Texas.

He made his way back to Houston Thursday with a special announcement from Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Turner has recently endorsed Bloomberg for president.



He has praised Bloomberg's infrastructure vision that confronts challenges across the country and in Houston.

During Bloomberg's stop, he visited the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum.

The former New York mayor spoke at the National Newspaper Publishers Association's Future of Black America Symposium earlier this month.

"I'm running for office to make sure every student in every neighborhood has the same opportunities that I did," Bloomberg said. "Because the truth is, if I had been black, I wouldn't have had the same opportunities and my life would have turned out very differently."

Watch more in the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustontexas politicssylvester turnertexas newsmichael bloombergpresidential racepoliticselection
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Respected patriarch also tried to strangle daughter, police say
2nd man declared innocent after wrongful conviction
Correa says Astros should've stopped sign scheme
19-year-old charged with capital murder after 2 killed in Conroe
Car stolen with 2-year-old Goldendoodle inside
Coronavirus in Texas: Patient quarantined in San Antonio
Man killed in front of son in SW Houston robbery shooting
Show More
Texas EquuSearch joins police to look for missing woman
Houston officially lands inaugural XFL Championship Game
J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai enjoying tropical getaway
District attorney dismisses 66,000 L.A. marijuana charges
Inside the interview with a teen accused of killing his parents
More TOP STORIES News