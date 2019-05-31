Politics

MEXICO TARIFF THREAT: What you should know

A 5% tariff kicks in starting June 10, with the president threatening an additional 5% increase every month, up to 25%.

In a statement, President Trump said, "If the illegal migration crisis is alleviated through effective actions taken by Mexico, to be determined in our sole discretion and judgement, the tariffs will be removed."

