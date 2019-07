HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When midnight rang in, Houston Mayoral candidate and businessman Bill King was the first to sign the end pay-to-play petition.The mayoral challenger took to Facebook live to officially sign the petition-- which would limit contributions from City contractors and vendors to $500 per year, prohibit contributions from those sitting on City boards and commissions, and prohibit contributions from sexually-oriented businesses.King is now challenging the other candidates running for mayor to join him in signing the petition.