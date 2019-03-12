Mayor set to ban STAAR test within city limits

DEVERS, Texas (KTRK) -- The mayor of the city of Devers says he no longer wants the state's standardized STAAR test in his local school, and he plans on signing a proclamation Tuesday night banning the test in city limits.Steve Horelica is not only the mayor, he teaches 5th grade at Devers ISD, where he says he has witnessed first-hand how ineffective the STAAR test is in educating his students."At the end of the year, the only thing that schools and TEA looks at is 'What was your STAAR score?'" Horelica said. "They don't look at how much children have grown, they don't look at 'Okay, this kid has a learning disability, so he is at a disadvantage.' They don't care. They just look at one thing. Did they pass or did they fail?"Horelica said because the STAAR test has done very little to actually educate his students, he decided it was time to do something."And I just threw it out there as a joke and said, 'Boy, I wish I could make the STAAR test go away as mayor,'" Horelica said. "And some folks chimed in and said, 'Why don't you do it?'"Horelica is set to issue a proclamation Tuesday banning the test at Devers schools. Tonight on Eyewitness News at 6:30 p.m., we'll show you what the proclamation said and break down the question that's been on many minds: Can he actually do this?