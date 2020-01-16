u.s. & world

Oklahoma lawmakers propose 'Make America Great Again' license plate design

This handout graphic shows a proposed 'Make America Great Again' license plate. (Nathan Damn/Facebook)

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahomans may soon have the option to sport a "Make America Great Again" license plate, according to a new proposal from two state senators.

State Senator Nathan Dahm, who proposed the plates alongside fellow Republican Marty Quinn, shared mockups showing the plates' potential design in a Facebook post. They feature white text on a blue background with a red border and resemble President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign logo.



There's also a "Keep America Great" option to reflect Trump's 2020 slogan.

Oklahoma's legislature and governor would need to sign off on the plates before they are made available to the public, local television station KFOR reported.

As with all other special license plates available in Oklahoma, drivers would pay a $35 annual fee for the plates. Proceeds from the plates will be donated to charities offering services for veterans in Oklahoma and would not be donated directly to the Trump campaign.

The proposal does, however, state that Oklahoma's tax commission "shall be authorized to enter into a licensing agreement with the corporation or entity designated by Donald J. Trump for such purposes for any licensing fees which may be required in order to use the organization's logo or design. "
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsoklahomau.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Betty White turns 98 on Friday
11-year-old rescued after she was abducted getting off school bus
Police issue arrest warrant for NFL's Odell Beckham Jr.
Man with autism says officer tackled him while crossing road
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carlos Beltran out as Mets manager after scandal
Woman who escaped custody from Ben Taub bathroom found
Police issue arrest warrant for NFL's Odell Beckham Jr.
What temps will be like for Chevron Houston Marathon
RodeoHouston concert tickets selling fast
Cloudy afternoon, followed by more fog this evening
15 go-to spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
Show More
You can take this cruise from Galveston to private island in the Bahamas
Bellaire HS shooting suspect carried victim after shooting
Long line at Bellaire HS as students return after shooting
Brother of Bellaire HS shooting victim gives tearful speech
Google's new tool just made your shopping easier
More TOP STORIES News