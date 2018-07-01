POLITICS

Sen. Susan Collins won't support SCOTUS nominee who'd overturn Roe v. Wade

EMBED </>More Videos

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, warned that she would oppose any nominee who would consider overturning the ruling in Roe v. Wade that legalizes abortion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON --
Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote for President Donald Trump's upcoming pick for the Supreme Court, has warned that she would oppose any nominee who would consider overturning the ruling in Roe v. Wade that legalizes abortion.

"A candidate for this important position who would overturn Roe v. Wade would not be acceptable to me because that would indicate an activist agenda that I don't want to see a judge have. That would indicate to me a failure to respect precedent," Collins said Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

Collins called the ruling "settled law," pointing out that it was reaffirmed under the Fourteenth Amendment in the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling.

Trump has said he will pick a nominee by July 9 from a list of 25 judges. Trump's nominee must eventually be approved by a full Senate vote; though she is a member of the Republican party, Collins has been known to cross party lines and proven to be a pivotal vote in a Senate with a razor-thin party margin.

MORE: How a new Supreme Court justice gets on the bench
EMBED More News Videos

With the retirement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, the two non-judicial branches of the federal government with work together to get a new justice on the bench.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsabortionsupreme courtu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpu.s. supreme courtrepublicanssenateMaine
Related
How a new Supreme Court justice gets on the bench
POLITICS
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations
Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
City of Houston taps CP3 and Harden for DNC pep rally
Pres. Trump revokes ex-CIA director Brennan's clearance
More Politics
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News