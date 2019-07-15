ICE arrests 6 at southwest Houston apartment complex, immigration rights group says

We are headed to another apartment complex on the southwest side of Houston where we’ve heard ICE agents were today. pic.twitter.com/4BeRbBzpWi — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) July 15, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fear continues in immigrant communities across the country with President Trump's order to round up undocumented people with criminal backgrounds.The immigration rights organization FIEL confirms six people were arrested at El Paraiso Apartments in southwest Houston Monday. A woman who lives in the apartment complex captured a photo of several ICE agents at around 6:45 a.m."They were there for like five minutes," said Kaylin Garcia, who lives at the apartment complex. "They were just waiting on somebody to open the door. They were knocking hard, hard, hard. They were saying 'Open the door,' they really wanted that person to come out.""At this point, there is no end in sight," said Cesar Espinosa with FIEL.Garcia says her immediate family are all U.S. citizens, but after Monday morning, she told her mother to begin carrying her documents with her to prove it."You never know," said Garcia. "If you don't have your I.D. or something, they can say 'I don't know if you're from here,' 'I don't know you,' 'You don't have your I.D.,' That's what I told my mom. Get your documents so you can show it, and they'll be like 'Okay, you're good.'"