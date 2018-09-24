Houston city council member, Ellen Cohen, is weighing in on the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.Cohen wrote a Facebook post that recounted her own assault."No, I don't remember whether I was nine or 10. I don't remember the exact date. I don't remember what I was wearing. But, I do remember him," she said.She ended the post saying, "Some things you forget, but others remain with you for the rest of your life!""I certainly don't remember what I was wearing. But I do remember the trauma of being assaulted. And I just felt like I had to get that out," she told Eyewitness News.