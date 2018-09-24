SEXUAL ASSAULT

Houston Councilwoman Ellen Cohen recounts her own sexual assault while weighing in on Kavanaugh allegations

Ellen Cohen recounts her own sexual assault while weighing in on Kavanaugh allegations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston city council member, Ellen Cohen, is weighing in on the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Cohen wrote a Facebook post that recounted her own assault.

"No, I don't remember whether I was nine or 10. I don't remember the exact date. I don't remember what I was wearing. But, I do remember him," she said.

She ended the post saying, "Some things you forget, but others remain with you for the rest of your life!"

"I certainly don't remember what I was wearing. But I do remember the trauma of being assaulted. And I just felt like I had to get that out," she told Eyewitness News.
