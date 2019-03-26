Houston city council could vote on garbage fee this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- City leaders in Houston could vote as early as Wednesday on a new trash tax that would direct the city's attorney to prepare an ordinance.
The proposal would come with a monthly garbage fee of $19, $24 or $27.
Council member Dwight Boykins first proposed the idea as a way to raise millions of dollars for the city of Houston to be able to fund Proposition B.
Mayor Sylvester Turner is against the trash tax, and said that the city is moving forward with plans to implement Prop B with layoffs.
Boykins said there's still time to find another way.
"At the end of the day, this is an option," said Boykins. "An option to prevent firefighters, city employees, librarians, and trash workers from losing their jobs."
