POLITICS

Hillary Clinton writes letter to 8-year-old girl who lost bid for class president

EMBED </>More Videos

"As you continue to learn and grow in the years ahead, never stop standing up for what is right and seeking opportunities to be a leader."

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland (KTRK) --
Hillary Clinton wrote a letter to an 8-year-old girl who lost an election for class president.

Martha Kennedy Morales lost her third-grade school election to a boy by only one vote.

Clinton told Morales that she knows "too well, it's not easy" to run for "a role that's only been sought by boys."

"I was pretty sad because, I mean it was disappointing," Morales said. "I mean like we knew that the runner up was going to get vice president, but still it's disappointing to figure out that you lost something that you fought for really hard and you put a lot of effort into it."

In the letter, Clinton also wrote to Morales, "As you continue to learn and grow in the years ahead, never stop standing up for what is right and seeking opportunities to be a leader."

Morales also said she plans on writing Clinton back to thank her and invite her to speak at the private school.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshillary clintonelectionu.s. & worldMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
A look back at recent government shutdowns
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Texas federal judge declares Obamacare unconstitutional
Prop B pay raise for Houston firefighters remains on hold
More Politics
Top Stories
Man accused of setting house fire with family inside
Miss Spain first transgender contestant for Miss Universe
10 must-see Christmas lights displays in Houston
COOL AND CLOUDY: Temperatures sliding through the 50s this evening
Thieves try to steal $1,200 of beef, pork, and shrimp from Kroger
Rapper Offset interrupts Cardi B's performance
Nurse deported last year reunited with family for holidays
Undefeated North Shore faces Duncanville for state title
Show More
Man buys more than 1,000 toys for church after donations stolen
Son finds remains of father who died in 1961 in basement
Disney Channel actor accused of trying to meet teen for sex
Trainer seeks answers after K-9 officer dumped at animal shelter
Couple working with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set
More News