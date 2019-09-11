Here's what will happen at the 3rd Democratic 2020 presidential debate

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5532000" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Actors stand-in during 2020 democratic presidential debate

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar



New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker



South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg



Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders



Former Vice President Joe Biden



Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren



California Sen. Kamala Harris



Entrepreneur Andrew Yang



Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke



Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Democrats vying to become the President of the United State in 2020 will soon take the debate stage in Houston.Many people were set in place on Wednesday to help prepare for the huge event.Stand-in actors were rehearsing with directors and camera crews to ensure everything was in place for the big debate.Crews were also setting up the spin room, which is where reporters will talk to the candidates after the debate.On Thursday afternoon, 10 candidates will take the stage at Texas Southern University and argue about why they should become the next Democratic nominee for president.The third Democratic primary debate will be hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision.The debate will feature 10 candidates who were certified by the Democratic National Committee to participate: