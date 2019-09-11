Here's what will happen at the 3rd Democratic 2020 presidential debate

Many people were set in place on Wednesday to help prepare for the huge event.
Stand-in actors were rehearsing with directors and camera crews to ensure everything was in place for the big debate.
Double take. Not the candidates—stand-in actors. We are in #demdebate rehearsal mode. These stand-ins help ABC crews set their camera shots. #abc13 #abc13demdebate https://t.co/GN4c39lb2O pic.twitter.com/CINX4wktuV— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) September 11, 2019
Crews were also setting up the spin room, which is where reporters will talk to the candidates after the debate.
First look inside the #demdebate #spinroom. What’s a spin room? It’s where reporters talk to candidates/their reps post debate. Our @TomAbrahams13 will be live there tomorrow. #abc13 #abc13demdebate https://t.co/GN4c39lb2O pic.twitter.com/PknWdnqATF— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) September 11, 2019
On Thursday afternoon, 10 candidates will take the stage at Texas Southern University and argue about why they should become the next Democratic nominee for president.
The third Democratic primary debate will be hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision.
The debate will feature 10 candidates who were certified by the Democratic National Committee to participate:
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
Behind the scenes look at #demdebate hosted by @TexasSouthern. Calm before the storm. #abc13demdebate #abc13 #abcnews pic.twitter.com/ML9Y0dud1H— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) September 11, 2019
