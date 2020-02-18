Politics

Harris County 2020 Primary Election Guide: polling locations, candidate Q&A's and sample ballot for Katy area residents.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Here is a guide to the 2020 primaries for Katy area Harris County residents. It includes a roundup of polling locations, candidate Q&A's and a sample ballot.

Early voting runs Feb. 18-28, and election day is March 3. Harris County voters can cast a ballot at any polling place in the county during early voting and election day.

Harris County early voting polling locations in the Katy area

Feb. 18-22: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 23: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Feb. 24-28: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Harris County Municipal Utility District 81 Building, 805 Hidden Canyon Road, Katy
  • Lone Star College Cypress Center, 19710 Clay Road, Katy
  • Katy Branch Harris County Public Library, 5414 Franz Road, Katy


Harris County election day voting polling locations in the Katy area

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Church on the Rock, 433 Barker Cypress Road, Houston
  • Econolodge West Energy Corridor, 715 Hwy. 6 S., Houston
  • First Christian Church, 22101 Morton Ranch Road, Katy
  • Harris County MUD 81 Building, 805 Hidden Canyon Road, Katy
  • HCPL Maud Smith Marks Branch Library, 1815 Westgreen Blvd., Katy
  • James E Taylor High School, 20700 Kingsland Blvd., Katy
  • Jowell Elementary School, 6355 Greenhouse Road, Katy
  • Katy City Hall, 901 Ave. C, Katy
  • Lone Star College Cypress Center, 19710 Clay Road, Katy
  • M. Robinson Elementary School, 4321 Westfield Village Drive, Katy
  • Mayde Creek High School, 19202 Groeschke Road, Houston
  • Mayde Creek MUD Community Center, 19600 Misty Cove Drive, Katy
  • Memorial Parkway Junior High School, 21203 Highland Knolls Drive, Katy
  • New Westlake Volunteer Fire Department Station, 19636 Saums Road, Houston
  • Saint Peters United Methodist Church, 20775 Kingsland Blvd., Katy
  • T.H. McDonald Junior High School, 3635 Lakes of Bridgewater Drive, Katy
  • West Memorial Junior School, 22311 Provincial Blvd., Katy
  • Westland Baptist Church, 1407 W. Grand Parkway S., Katy
  • Williamsburg Settlement Clubhouse, 1602 Hoyt Lane, Katy


Candidate Q&As



U.S. Rep. District 7

Click here to read the Republican candidates Q&A

U.S. Rep. District 10

Click here to read the Democratic candidates Q&A

Texas House District 132

Click here to read the Republican candidates Q&A

Texas House District 138

Not available yet

Harris County Precinct 3 commissioner

Click here to read the Republican candidates Q&A

Click here to read the Democratic candidates Q&A

Harris County sheriff

Click here to read the Republican candidates Q&A

Click here to read the Democratic candidates Q&A

Harris County sample ballot for the Katy area



*indicates incumbent candidate

U.S. House District 7

R : Maria Espinoza

R: Wesley Hunt

R: Jim Noteware

R: Kyle Preston

R: Laique Rehman

R: Cindy Siegel

D: Lizzie Fletcher*

U.S. House District 10

R: Michael McCaul*

D: Pritesh Gandhi

D: Shannon Hutcheson

D: Mike Siegel

Texas House District 132

R: Angelica Garcia

R: Mike Schofield

D: Gina Calanni*

Texas House District 138

R: Josh Flynn

R: Lacey Hull

R: Claver T. Kamau-Imani

D: Akilah Bacy

D: Jenifer Rene Pool

D: Josh Wallenstein

Texas House District 149

R: Lily Truong

D: Hubert Vo*

Harris County attorney

R: John Nation

D: Christian Dashaun Menefee

D: Ben Rose

D: Vince Ryan*

Harris County commissioner Precinct 3

R: Tom Ramsey

R : Susan Sample

R: Brenda Stardig

D: Diana Martinez Alexander

D: Zaher Eisa

D: Erik "Beto" Hassan

D: Michael Moore

D: Morris Overstreet

D: Kristi Thibaut

Harris County Constable Precinct 5

R: Ted Heap*

D: Mark Alan Harrison

D: Mark Miller

D: Randy Newman

Harris County district attorney

R: Lloyd Wayne Oliver

R: Mary Huffman

R: Lori Deangelo

D: Carvana Cloud

D: Audia Jones

D: Kim Ogg*

D: Todd Overstreet

Harris County sheriff

R: Joe Danna

R: Paul Day

R: Randy Rush

D: Ed Gonzalez*

D: Jerome Moore

D: Harry Zamora

Harris County tax assessor-collector

R: Chris Daniel

D: Ann Harris Bennett*

D: Jolanda "Jo" Jones

D: Jack Terence

This story was published through our partnership with Community Impact Newspapers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharris countykatyhoustonvoter infomationprimary electionvote 2020harris county sheriffs officepoll
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teacher fired and principal quits in wake of cheating scandal
San Antonio hosting star-studded concert for Selena fans
Over 20 degree temp drop with tonight's front
Astros targeted: MLB player says every 'Stro 'needs a beating'
Driver impaled by fence post after crash involving deer
Trump commutes Blagojevich sentence, pardons others
JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai's dogs give best welcome home
Show More
'Do Not Hire' registry to show if teachers eligible to be hired
Here's a list of cars that could last Houston drivers 15+ years
This café is breaking new grounds for adults with special needs
10-year prison sentence handed down to Harvey contractor
Robert Durst faces start of trial in murder of best friend
More TOP STORIES News