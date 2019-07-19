Governor Greg Abbott signs Chick-fil-A law to protect 'religious liberty'

TEXAS (KTRK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was surrounded by Chick-fil-A goodies as he signed the "Save Chick-fil-A" bill into law.In a tweet, Gov. Abbott said, "Today I signed the @ChickfilA law in Texas. And, had a great lunch. No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners donate to a church, the Salvation Army, or other religious organization. Texas protects religious liberty."The bill comes after Chick-fil-A was banned from the San Antonio International Airport because of the owner's contribution to anti LGBTQ groups.Senate Bill 1978 was passed by the Texas House on May 20 in a 79-62 vote. It will go into effect on Sept. 1.