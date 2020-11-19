COVID-19 treatment takes 1 hour to administer, Texas Gov. Abbott says

LUBBOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- With Texas closing in on 20,000 COVID-19 deaths, Gov. Greg Abbott offered some hope in the state's battle with the virus, which has also sickened more than 1 million Texans.On Thursday, the governor announced the first medical treatment for the coronavirus has arrived in Texas. Bamlanivimab, which is a treatment that was given to President Donald Trump, will be given to frontline workers and those with the most dire need.Bamlanivimab was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Nov. 9 to treat mild to moderate coronavirus infections in adults and children.Abbott said the the treatment is similar to how IV drip bags are administered, and it takes an hour to complete.The treatment is made by Eli Lilly & Co. and has been shown to improve the symptoms of people who contract the virus and prevent hospitalizations, according to the FDA.Lilly has shipped approximately 80,000 doses across the country, including Texas, at no cost to the states. Lilly should have up to 1 million doses by the end of the year.Abbott has said the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has developed a vaccine distribution plan and was working with health care providers to enroll in their immunization program to be eligible to administer these vaccines once available. Over 2,500 providers have already enrolled in the program.