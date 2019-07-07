First Lady Melania Trump honored by her home nation with statue

First Lady Melania Trump has her first-ever statue and... it's interesting.
Made of wood and waving hello, the abstract sculpture was unveiled in her home country of Slovenia.
It was once a tree, and crafted using a chainsaw.
At the unveiling, one attendee said if the monument was meant to be a parody, then the artist had been successful.
The U.S. artist who dreamed up the idea says it turned out "absolutely beautiful."
