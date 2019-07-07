Politics

First Lady Melania Trump honored by her home nation with statue

First Lady Melania Trump has her first-ever statue and... it's interesting.

Made of wood and waving hello, the abstract sculpture was unveiled in her home country of Slovenia.

It was once a tree, and crafted using a chainsaw.

At the unveiling, one attendee said if the monument was meant to be a parody, then the artist had been successful.

The U.S. artist who dreamed up the idea says it turned out "absolutely beautiful."

Trump likens first lady 'Melania T' to 'Jackie O'
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle
First Lady Melania Trump's 'I don't care' jacket causes a stir during her border visit
