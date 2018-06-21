POLITICS

First Lady Melania Trump's 'I don't care' jacket causes a stir during her border visit

First Lady Melania Trump's 'I don't care' jacket causes a stir during her visit to Texas. (AP PHOTO) (KTRK)

MCALLEN, Texas --
First lady Melania Trump boarded a flight to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents wearing a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?"

The green hooded spring military jacket has the words written graffiti-style on the back.


When asked what message the first lady's jacket intended to send, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message."

President Trump responded on Twitter with, "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" written on the back of Melania's jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!"



Mrs. Trump wore a different pale yellow jacket when the plane landed in McAllen, Texas, for a visit to the Upbring New Hope Children's Center, which houses 55 migrant children.

RELATED: First lady Melania Trump visits border amid crisis over migrant children separated from parents

The youthful jacket sharply contrasts with the first lady's typically bold, foreign-flavored wardrobe. In public appearances, the first lady has worn designs by Dolce & Gabbana, Del Pozo, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and Valentino, often with daringly high Christian Louboutin heels.

A representative for Zara said the company has no comment about the photos that have emerged of the FLOTUS wearing their jacket.
