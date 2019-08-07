Equinox, SoulCycle respond to concerns over owner's elite Trump fundraiser in Hamptons

The fact that the owner of popular upscale New York City gyms is fundraising for Trump has several on social media using the hashtag #BoycottEquinox and vowing to cancel their memberships.
Adios, Equinox. It's been great and your Westlake Village club is beautiful, but I won't let my money support racism and misogyny. pic.twitter.com/B0DIaSk24I— Matt Singley (@mattsingley) August 7, 2019
The real estate tycoon has scheduled a Friday luncheon at his Southampton home, the Post reported. Tickets are priced at $100,000 for a photo opportunity and lunch -- and at $250,000 for a package that includes a roundtable discussion.
Money raised will benefit Trump Victory, which benefits the president's 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee.
A reception is scheduled to follow the lunch at the 17,000-square-foot Bridgehampton estate of real estate developer Joe Farrell.
The Betches, a sassy digital media outlet popular with millennial women, flagged the news in an email sent to subscribers Wednesday.
"I regret to inform you that the massive amounts of money you spend thinking it would go toward improving your health ... is also going to Trump," they wrote.
As the day progressed, Equinox became a trending topic on Google and Twitter.
Hey @Equinox - what’s your policy for canceling memberships once a member finds out your owner is enabling racism and mass murder?— billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 7, 2019
Ross has his hands dipped in other ventures aside from the boutique fitness business. He's is the owner of the Miami Dolphins, and Related has brand partnerships with several companies familiar to New Yorkers, including Resy, Blink Fitness, Milk Bar, Momofuku, and &pizza.
Related is also behind Manhattan's new Hudson Yards development.
Equinox and SoulCycle released a joint statement in response to concerns raised by members:
We want to let you know that Equinox and SoulCycle have nothing to do with the event and do not support it. As is consistent with our policies, no company profits are used to fund politicians. We are committed to all our members and the communities we live in. We believe in tolerance and equality, and will always stay true to those values. Mr. Ross is a passive investor and is not involved in the management of either business.
