HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Election Day 2019, voters in Houston went to the polls to decide if Mayor Sylvester Turner will get four more years to lead the city, or if a change is needed at the top of city hall.With Turner receiving less than 50 percent of the vote, it appears we'll have to wait about a month to find out as Turner and challenger Tony Buzbee are headed to a runoff in December.Across Texas, 10 key propositions were decided, all of which could change how Texans live their day-to-day lives going forward.