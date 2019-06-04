Drinks on delivery: Texas governor signs dinner and alcohol to-go law

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3628137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Amazon offering alcohol delivery in Houston.

You'll soon be able to order alcohol to come with your food or grocery deliveries.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law Monday evening.It allows restaurants, bars or businesses with a mixed beverage permit to deliver alcohol with food to homes or other off-premises locations.There are some key rules. The booze must be sealed in an original serving container like bottles or cans.Only people 21 years old and older can deliver food with alcohol. And customers who order alcohol with food must be 21, show valid ID and sign receipts upon accepting deliveries.The law takes effect Sept. 1.