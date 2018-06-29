FOOD & DRINK

H-E-B launches free one-hour beer and wine delivery throughout Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
H-E-B rolled out free one-hour beer and wine delivery with Favor just in time for the Fourth of July.

Favor, the Austin-based delivery company, will now offer beer and wine delivery in the Houston-area starting June 29.

"The combination of H-E-B and Favor continues to be a win for Texans," said Jag Bath, Favor CEO and H-E-B chief digital officer. "Delivering almost anything in under an hour is what Favor is built on, and now with H-E-B, we are excited to add the new category of beer and wine delivery to Favor's on-demand platform."

The service will be available to H-E-B shoppers in San Antonio, Houston, Austin Corpus Christi and about 30 other cities.

Houston-area residents will be able to browse featured selections curated by H-E-B's expert wine and beer team, or request custom beer and wine items.

"This new service truly delivers the best customer experience - a fast, convenient solution with the best selection at the everyday low price our customers expect," said Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer. "H-E-B and Favor joined forces to support and accelerate our collective growth throughout Texas, and this is only the beginning of what's to come from our powerful partnership."

For the new service, customers will have to download the Favor app and tap on the "H-E-B Beer & Wine" banner, or visit Favor online at favordelivery.com.

Free delivery will automatically be applied to beer and wine deliveries, and orders will require a Runner tip (minimum $2).

Beer and wine delivery in Houston and Pearland will be available 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Beer and wine delivery in Katy, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, and Lake Houston areas will be available 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

