red light cameras

Red-light cameras are now banned in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott announced via Twitter that he has signed a bill that will ban all red-light cameras in Texas.

The bill will go into effect Sept. 1 after House Bill 1631 passed the Texas Senate in a 23-9 vote in May.



Red-light cameras are used in municipalities to improve safety at intersections. The Texas Transportation Code outlines requirements for the revenue collected through red-light camera violations, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

For example, fines can be used to pay for the installation, operation, administration and maintenance of the systems, according to TxDOT.

However, the devices have garnered their share of controversy: Opponents claim they may lead to an increase in other types of accidents such as rear-ending, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's office.

Since 2014, Texas lawmakers have filed numerous bills to repeal or prohibit red-light camera ordinances.

None of the bills have made it to the governor's desk to date, according to Abbott's office.

In mid-September Gov. Abbott released a report in which he called for prohibiting local adoption of red-light cameras and pre-empting any local ordinances or policies permitting red-light cameras already in force.

For more from Community Impact, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasgreg abbottlawsred light cameras
RED LIGHT CAMERAS
Texas senators hope to nix red light cameras
Red-light camera settlement could cost Houston
Police say red light cameras saved lives
HPD: Proof red light cameras saved lives
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News