Democratic National Convention 2020 chooses Milwaukee over Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Millions of your tax dollars were on the line as Houston fought to attract Democrats to town for the party's next national convention.
The Democratic National Committee announced Milwaukee as their host city for its 2020 Convention.
Houston First, the city's convention and tourism arm, voted to approve millions of dollars in grants and loans to entice the DNC to come here.
In a unanimous vote, Houston First's board approved a $1 million grant to the DNC, $1.1 million in local matching funds and a $2.6 million line of credit.
Houston Convention & Visitor's Bureau, a separate (but connected) entity has also pledged $1 million towards the effort. The money was only going to the DNC if the convention was awarded to Houston.
Houston First already spent $680,000 of your tax money marketing the city to Democrats, including $200,000 funding a trip to town by the DNC selection committee last April.
Houston First is funded mainly by a portion of hotel occupancy taxes paid by people who stay in Houston hotels.
Houston First admits the funds are coming from the agency's "emergency reserve." Houston First had little choice but to say yes. Without the money and line of credit, the DNC would not come.
