City of Houston taps CP3 and Harden for DNC pep rally

Houston is one of three finalists hoping to host 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The city of Houston's push to host the Democratic National Convention in 2020 turned into a star-studded pep rally.On Thursday, the National Committee Team welcomed Houston Rockets stars James Harden and Chris Paul to support the Bayou City's many offerings, including bipartisan unity since manyRepublican lawmakers were on hand for the festivities."In this city, we come together to do tremendous things and that's the spirit which we want to bring to the DNC 2020," said Mayor Sylvester Turner at the pep rally.Houston is one of three cities in the running to host the convention along with Miami Beach and Milwaukee.