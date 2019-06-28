Democratic frontrunners clash on 2nd night of Miami debate

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5369040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ten candidates, including Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg, took the stage in Miami on Thursday.

Big debate right now about taxes, rich vs poor, corporations, capitalism, greed, socialism. #DemDebate — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) June 28, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5369315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Tom Abrahams spoke to some of the presidential candidates in the spin room after the debate.

.@BetoORourke and @BernieSanders talk about meeting with immigration/human rights activists in Homestead, Florida outside of a detention facility holding young undocumented immigrants. #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/QIrLShICNF — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) June 27, 2019

MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) -- For the second time in two nights, 10 Democratic contenders for the party's nomination for president took center stage in Miami.Like, it had its moments.was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans 32 years ago,"said of the former vice president. "He is still right today."got fired up Thursday night over billionaires and special interests."Who has the guts to take on Wall Street?" Sanders said. "To take on the fossil fuel industry? To take on the big money interests who have unbelievable influence on the political life of this country?"At times, it was hard to get a word in edgewise."Hey guys, America does not want to witness a food fight, they want to know how we're going to put food on their table,"quipped.But unlike night one, four of the top five current Democratic front runners took part."Those who come seeking asylum, we should immediately have the capacity to absorb them and keep them safe until they can be heard," Biden said."You should be able to live well, afford rent, be generous to your church and Little League, whether you went to college or not,"said. "That's one of the many reasons we need to raise minimum wage to at least $15 per hour."A high stakes political contest is just now getting underway.