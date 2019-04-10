2020 presidential election

Who is Eric Swalwell? What to know about the Democratic 2020 Presidential candidate

By Janell Harris
East Bay Representative from California's 15th congressional district, Eric Swalwell, officially entered the 2020 race for the White House. The 38-year old, four-term congressman representing a large portion of Alameda County, grew up in Dublin, California.

Here is a look at his life and career.


Early life, East Bay and Education
Eric Swalwell is a fourth-term congressman who represents California's 15th congressional district, which is also the Bay Area district here he grew up.

  • Born in a small town in Iowa
  • His dad was a police chief
  • Moved to Dublin, California as a small child
  • Graduated from Wells Middle School and Dublin High in 1999
  • Attended Campbell University on a soccer scholarship but later transferred
  • Graduated with bachelor's degree in Government and Politics from the University of Maryland, College Park
  • Earned his J.D. degree from the University of Maryland School of Law


Political life, Past and Present

Swalwell got his start in the Alameda County prosecutor's office, serving for 7 years. He also served on the Dublin Heritage & Cultural Arts Commission from 2006 to 2008 and on the Dublin Planning Commission from 2008 to 2010. Swalwell took a leave of absence from City Council to run for Congress in the 15th Congressional district.

  • Elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012
  • Active member of House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees
  • Known for innovative use of social media to connect with constituents
  • Used Facebook Live to broadcast House Democrats' historic gun-violence sit-in
  • Called for new policies regarding cameras on the House floor
  • Frequent critic of President Trump


Swalwell's Policy Positions
Eric Swalwell is a millennial and once told the Bay Area News Group that he comes "from a generation that solves big problems in the private sector but has lost faith that government can do it when it comes to health care, education and reducing gun violence."


  • Democrat
  • Supports strong gun control
  • Calling for a national ban on assault weapons
  • Calling for universal background checks for all gun and ammunition purchases
  • Supports marriage equality
  • Wants to increase funding for education
  • Wants to decrease funding for defense
  • Pro-choice


While he has relative youth on his side, Swalwell is entering the race late, and not particularly well known. His biggest priority is ending gun violence. His campaign slogan is "Be big. Be bold. Do good."
