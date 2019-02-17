EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4849281" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> George HW Bush's final farewell, told in pictures.

Lawmakers want to honor the memory of President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara by putting their faces on a coin.Senator Susan Collins of Maine introduced a bill authorizing the U.S. Treasury to mint one dollar coins featuring the former president and first lady.The former first couple, who lived in Maine as well as Texas, both passed away last year. Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn are both sponsors of the bill.