POLITICS

Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn sponsor bill to put Bush 41 and wife Barbara on coin

EMBED </>More Videos

Lawmakers want to honor the memory of President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara by putting their faces on a coin.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRK) --
Lawmakers want to honor the memory of President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara by putting their faces on a coin.

RELATED: A LIFETIME OF SERVICE: Experience the legacy of President George H.W. Bush

Senator Susan Collins of Maine introduced a bill authorizing the U.S. Treasury to mint one dollar coins featuring the former president and first lady.

RELATED: Most emotional photos from Pres. Bush's farewell
EMBED More News Videos

George HW Bush's final farewell, told in pictures.


The former first couple, who lived in Maine as well as Texas, both passed away last year. Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn are both sponsors of the bill.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushbarbara bushted cruzcoinsFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
City of Houston filing seeks to invalidate Prop B pay parity
Mayor falling short on pothole promise, records show
Houston shells out millions in fight for DNC 2020
Pres. Trump signs border deal but will also declare emergency
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman shot after telling party-goers to turn off music
Bank issues big refund to man after thief takes over account
Inmate saves infant from locked SUV using car theft skills
Police chief shares dance with 6-year-old cancer patient
Man shot and killed inside car in northeast Houston
Meet WWE wrestler Becky Lynch in southwest Houston
Visibility reduced
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after car accident in SW Houston
Show More
Parents speak out about losing son to fentanyl overdose
Police: New evidence 'shifted the trajectory' of Jussie Smollett investigation, 2 brothers cooperating
Family offering $1000 and truck for return of missing dog
Driver caught on camera in possible child abduction attempt
Police release body cam video after allegedly pointing gun at kid
More News