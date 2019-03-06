Politics

Houston City Council at standstill over Prob B firefighter pay

EMBED <>More Videos

PROP B: How it has progressed

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Virtually every item on the Houston City Council's agenda Wednesday was postponed by Councilman Dwight Boykins in a parliamentary protest over un-sworn firefighter cadets.

Houston's trained heroes are stuck chopping wood, pouring concrete
EMBED More News Videos

Despite hiring freeze, city hiring hundreds while leaving fire cadets in limbo



It appears the months long debate over firefighter cadets who have not been sworn in has finally boiled over.

On Wednesday morning, 68 firefighter cadets are at the Houston Fire Department Training Academy. They have completed training, but have not been sworn in. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has decided against it as the city continues to look for a solution to implement Proposition B.

Proposition B is the voter approved pay parity initiative that would give firefighters a raise to bring their salaries in line with Houston police officers.

RELATED: 'You're pushing it, so be careful' War of words at Houston council over Prop B
EMBED More News Videos



Councilman Dwight Boykins vowed to use a 'tag' to delay every item, except after school programs, until Mayor Turner swears the cadets in. Minutes later, "Tag" rang out 32 times forcing council to delay action of public work projects, Harvey recovery contracts and a host of other city business.

Boykins didn't move even in the face of criticism from colleagues including Mayor Pro-Tem Ellen Cohen who called the move, "An insult to the public."

Mayor Turner repeatedly told council, "I look forward to having budgetary conversations on Prop B starting tomorrow."

Due to next week's spring break recess, the items will next be considered in two weeks.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonfirefightershouston politicshouston city council
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alleged drunk driver had BAC of .210 before fatal crash
Woman sleeping outside strip center set on fire in SW Houston
Proposed bill would halt STAAR test for 2 years
Man arrested in December murder of Fairfield Inn hotel employee
Houston ranks No. 2 as most stressed city in Texas
Woman walking off METRO bus hit by vehicle in N. Houston
Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent
Show More
Uber's lost and found includes chihuahua, gold teeth, Harry Potter wand
Alabama tornado: Unnamed donors pledge to fund funerals
Missing 2-month-old found dead, mother hospitalized
Surprise! 'Maleficent' sequel to be released in October
Birth control pills recalled over packaging error
More TOP STORIES News