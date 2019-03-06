Houston City Council at standstill over Prob B firefighter pay

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5127447" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Despite hiring freeze, city hiring hundreds while leaving fire cadets in limbo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Virtually every item on the Houston City Council's agenda Wednesday was postponed by Councilman Dwight Boykins in a parliamentary protest over un-sworn firefighter cadets.It appears the months long debate over firefighter cadets who have not been sworn in has finally boiled over.On Wednesday morning, 68 firefighter cadets are at the Houston Fire Department Training Academy. They have completed training, but have not been sworn in. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has decided against it as the city continues to look for a solution to implement Proposition B.Proposition B is the voter approved pay parity initiative that would give firefighters a raise to bring their salaries in line with Houston police officers.Councilman Dwight Boykins vowed to use a 'tag' to delay every item, except after school programs, until Mayor Turner swears the cadets in. Minutes later, "Tag" rang out 32 times forcing council to delay action of public work projects, Harvey recovery contracts and a host of other city business.Boykins didn't move even in the face of criticism from colleagues including Mayor Pro-Tem Ellen Cohen who called the move, "An insult to the public."Mayor Turner repeatedly told council, "I look forward to having budgetary conversations on Prop B starting tomorrow."Due to next week's spring break recess, the items will next be considered in two weeks.