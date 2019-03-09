'Captain America' pays visit to Houston's newest congressman

The congressman tweeted photos of himself Friday rubbing elbows with Chris Evans, the man who plays the Marvel superhero on the silver screen.
The tweet also shows a photo of Crenshaw lifting his trademark eye patch, revealing a glass eye emblazoned with Captain America's shield.
When Captain America sees your Captain America glass eye. #merica pic.twitter.com/0xHb9GjSmV— Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 8, 2019
The former Navy SEAL lost his eye in combat when he was badly wounded during his third tour in Afghanistan.
A VERY cool use of vibranium https://t.co/zv5L9hqqTl— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 9, 2019
Crenshaw was elected to Congress last November to represent Texas' 2nd Congressional District.
