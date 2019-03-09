'Captain America' pays visit to Houston's newest congressman

When Captain America sees your Captain America glass eye. #merica pic.twitter.com/0xHb9GjSmV — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 8, 2019

A VERY cool use of vibranium https://t.co/zv5L9hqqTl — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 9, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5123371" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Newly elected Republican congressman Dan Crenshaw was spotted at the State of the Union. He debuted his new eye patch.

Houston Rep. Dan Crenshaw has apparently had his eye on Captain America for some time.The congressman tweeted photos of himself Friday rubbing elbows with Chris Evans, the man who plays the Marvel superhero on the silver screen.The tweet also shows a photo of Crenshaw lifting his trademark eye patch, revealing a glass eye emblazoned with Captain America's shield.The former Navy SEAL lost his eye in combat when he was badly wounded during his third tour in Afghanistan.to represent Texas' 2nd Congressional District.