'Captain America' pays visit to Houston's newest congressman

UNDER THE EYE PATCH: Rep. Dan Crenshaw apparently showed off a glass eye emblazoned with Captain America's shield to actor Chris Evans.

Houston Rep. Dan Crenshaw has apparently had his eye on Captain America for some time.

The congressman tweeted photos of himself Friday rubbing elbows with Chris Evans, the man who plays the Marvel superhero on the silver screen.

The tweet also shows a photo of Crenshaw lifting his trademark eye patch, revealing a glass eye emblazoned with Captain America's shield.

The former Navy SEAL lost his eye in combat when he was badly wounded during his third tour in Afghanistan.

Crenshaw was elected to Congress last November to represent Texas' 2nd Congressional District.

