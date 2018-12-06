Crowds lined the route of the special funeral train that is taking President George H.W. Bush to College Station, where he'll be laid to rest.People threw pennies on the tracks, waved American flags and cheered as the number "4141" train passed by en route to Bush's presidential library.The casket of the 41st president is visible through large windows on the side of the train car.Among those paying tribute to Bush was 38-year-old Andy Gordon, of Magnolia, who took his two young daughters to see the train as it passed through nearby Pinehurst.He says, "Hopefully, my children will remember the significance and the meaning of today."Bush will be buried Thursday during a private service in the family's plot on the grounds of his presidential library.