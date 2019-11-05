Bill King waits for sea change in mayoral election

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5313524" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is hoping to knock it out of the park with voters in November.

ABC13's Chauncy Glover sat down with mayoral candidate Bill King for a one-on-one interview, where he revealed a few things he enjoys outside of the political realm."I think that people probably don't know the more human side of me because, uh, they see me as sort of an analytical person," King says, proclaiming himself as somewhat of a nerd.He says he gets up every morning at 4 a.m."I spend that time in the morning to do research and write," explained King.The former attorney has a passion for writing, and was once an award-winning opinion columnist.King was born and raised in Kemah, where he was also once the mayor.He pursued business, serving as the president of Southwest Airport Services until 2015.King, a University of Houston alum, was the first in his family to go to college.His biggest pastime is boating. He has sailed up the East Coast, over to the Erie Canal, the St. Lawrence Seaway, the Bahamas and more, totaling 10,000 miles in four years."One of the things I really enjoyed about it was the historical perspective you get from the water about the United States, because so much of the history of the country played out in the water," King added.He was also a small forward back in the day. Now King is hoping to take it all the way and score big with voters.