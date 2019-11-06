Bill King hopes low voter turnout means another runoff

BACK2BASICS: @BillKingHouston is making his last push to voters. He’s hoping voters from 2015 carry him to another runoff. Not sure what that means? Click here to learn more: https://t.co/GXrFNnNmB1 pic.twitter.com/l8lzUzuRxB — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) November 5, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston mayoral candidate Bill King is hoping a low voter turnout means another runoff.King narrowly lost the mayoral race to Sylvester Turner four years ago.With fewer people voting this election, he's hoping the people who usually go to the polls will remember voting for him four years ago."I don't think many of those people have changed their minds, so we're optimistic," King said.While greeting voters outside of a Fiesta supermarket, King told ABC13 the city is not working at this moment."Look, I'm not a big partisan guy. I'm not a big ideological guy. I'm a mechanic, and I can go in and get this fixed. I can get the city working again," King said.The mayor hopeful kicked off Election Day by bringing his daughter and grandchildren to the polls."I think it's important to do that," King said. "I took my kids with me all the time when they were growing up so they could go and get familiar with them. Just to give them the sense of the reverence of this duty to go vote. It's not an option not to go vote, in my opinion."During his final push to voters on Monday, King stood on the banks of the San Jacinto River Basin to talk about a dredge project he would implement to help the Kingwood area."It's the city's reservoir," King said. "They collect water and sewer fees. They collect $110 million in drainage fees. Get out there and dredge the damn river, Sylvester."King is hoping his 2019 ends better than his 2015 year, when he came about 4,000 votes short of winning the runoff election."I'm looking forward to the runoff because we can get past some of the noise that's been going on and focus on issues about the city," he explained.King, a lifelong Houston resident, will be joined by supporters at Cadillac Bar on Tuesday night.