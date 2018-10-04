BRETT KAVANAUGH

Actress Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh protest

EMBED </>More Videos

Actress Amy Schumer was among hundreds detained at a staged sit in Washington, D.C. to protest Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (KGO-TV)

Alicia Luce
WASHINGTON D.C. --
Hundreds of protesters staged a sit-in Thursday, in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., to protest Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

RELATED: GOP senator: Secret FBI report shows no Kavanaugh misconduct

Capitol Police arrested many of the protesters, including comedian and actress Amy Schumer.

The latest protest comes as Senators pore over the FBI's investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.

RELATED: Bay Area woman who went to Yale with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh speaks out

Some Senators said the report was very thorough, but top Democrats criticized the report as "incomplete" and "very limited."

The Senate plans to vote to end debate on Kavanaugh's nomination on Friday morning, and set up a full floor vote that is expected on Saturday.

See more stories, photos, and videos on Brett Kavanaugh here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsprotestrallywashington d.c.u.s. & worldamy schumerbrett kavanaughWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
FBI's Kavanaugh investigation now complete
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
Mormon church backs deal to allow medical marijuana in Utah
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
FBI's Kavanaugh investigation now complete
Donald Trump Jr. fires up Ted Cruz supporters in Conroe
More Politics
Top Stories
Former altar boy claims priest abused him while in seminary
Lost load of lumber closes Eastex Fwy NB at Kingwood Drive
Laser light artists set iconic 'We Love Houston' sign aglow
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Intern for Sheila Jackson Lee arrested, accused of 'doxing'
Cy-Fair ISD cop trainee allegedly raped girl multiple times
Students walk out of Wheatley High School
Mormon church backs deal to allow medical marijuana in Utah
Show More
Mom speaks after children allegedly assaulted by fake pediatrician
Woman chases peeper out of Old Navy dressing room
Lockout lifted at Crosby HS after potential threat
8th grader arrested with gun at school in Baytown
Officer seen taking pic of woman's backside at Drake show
More News