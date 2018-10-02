SHOOTING

Police swarm Church's Chicken in NW Houston after person shot in leg

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police swarmed a Church's Chicken restaurant parking lot late Tuesday afternoon after reports of a shooting.

According to Houston police, officers responded to the eatery located in the area of 34th Street and Mangum Road at around 4:10 p.m.

SkyEye13 over the scene captured a sport-utility vehicle with apparent bullet holes.

HPD said a person was wounded in the leg from a drive-by shooting. The person's condition was not immediately disclosed. One person was detained at the scene.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of the restaurant as an investigation into the shooting gets underway.
