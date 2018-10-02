Police swarmed a Church's Chicken restaurant parking lot late Tuesday afternoon after reports of a shooting.According to Houston police, officers responded to the eatery located in the area of 34th Street and Mangum Road at around 4:10 p.m.SkyEye13 over the scene captured a sport-utility vehicle with apparent bullet holes.HPD said a person was wounded in the leg from a drive-by shooting. The person's condition was not immediately disclosed. One person was detained at the scene.There is a heavy police presence in the area of the restaurant as an investigation into the shooting gets underway.