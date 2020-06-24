Suspects open fire on 5 teens riding around in golf cart, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officers are searching for the suspects in the shooting of a teen in northwest Houston.

Police was called out to Ferguson near the 8400 block of Moonbeam around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they learned that five juveniles were riding around the neighborhood in a golf cart before the shooting.



The teens told police that a brown GMC, with three men inside, turned around on them and started shooting toward the golf cart.

A 16-year-old was hit in the lower abdomen and leg. Officers say he was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and is expected to be okay.

According to police, they are looking for three black men who were inside the GMC.

No arrests have been made but authorities are still investigating.
