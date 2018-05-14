Police searching for man accused of shooting restaurant owner

A Houston restaurant owner is recovering after being shot earlier this morning.According to Houston Police, the owner of Nicey's Restaurant was in the process of opening his doors when he was attacked at around 6:20 a.m.The restaurant is attached to a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Reed Road. Houston Police say the robber shot the owner in his arm and torso.A large bullet hole could also been seen at the restaurant's window, and even hours later, blood splatters still remained on the sidewalk.Police say the victim was transported to Ben Taub Hospital. No suspects have been arrested.