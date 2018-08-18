EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3994835" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman learns her stolen vehicle was involved in a hit and run crash.

Authorities are searching for the suspects who stole a woman's vehicle and allegedly crashed it Saturday morning.According to Houston police, Samantha Maret woke up to find her vehicle had been taken from her home and it was all caught on video.Maret's ring doorbell camera captured two suspects taking her Jeep Cherokee in northwest Houston.When she reported the incident to the police, she learned her vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run crash near downtown.Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.Police are still searching for the suspects.