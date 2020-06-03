black lives matter

ABC13 to host town hall on 'Police and Our Communities of Color'

ABC13, Houston's most-watched television station, presents a one-hour virtual town hall on Thursday, June 4 (7-8:00 p.m. CDT), to discuss the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.

Hosted by ABC13's Eyewitness News anchors Melanie Lawson and Chauncy Glover, the town hall will address the historic tension between the police and minority groups.

The virtual town hall will stream live exclusively on ABC13's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC13's app, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.

The special will take a closer look at police issues that have extended from the Civil Rights Movement to current times, where images of George Floyd's arrest have been shared around the world.

Panelists for the town hall will include:
  • Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston
  • Chief Art Acevedo, Houston Police
  • Trae Tha Truth, musical rapper and local community activist
  • Bun B, musical rapper and local community activist
  • Rev. William Lawson, founding pastor of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church

Viewers are urged to join the town hall and submit their questions here:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyblack lives matterracismpolice officer
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK LIVES MATTER
How you can support black-owned businesses in Houston
Peaceful moments during Houston George Floyd march
Texans players encouraged to be at Floyd funeral, O'Brien says
George Floyd family joins protesters at Houston march
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered storms are firing up across Houston
All 4 former officers now facing charges in George Floyd death: LIVE
Tropical Storm Cristobal makes initial landfall in Mexico
Sergeant resigns after text with 'racial undertone'
SPONSORED: Mom runs for healthcare workers who saved twins' lives
Peaceful moments during Houston George Floyd march
Texans players encouraged to be at Floyd funeral, O'Brien says
Show More
2 teenage girls wanted for vandalizing Montgomery Junior HS
1 killed in motorcycle gang shootout at Spring bar
Texans could receive up to a year of unemployment benefits
Retired St. Louis police capt. dies protecting friend's store: widow
Texas Renaissance Festival may look different for 2020 season
More TOP STORIES News