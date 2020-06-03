ABC13 to host town hall on 'Police and Our Communities of Color'

Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston

Chief Art Acevedo, Houston Police

Trae Tha Truth, musical rapper and local community activist

Bun B, musical rapper and local community activist

Rev. William Lawson, founding pastor of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church

ABC13, Houston's most-watched television station, presents a one-hour virtual town hall on Thursday, June 4 (7-8:00 p.m. CDT), to discuss the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.Hosted by ABC13's Eyewitness News anchors Melanie Lawson and Chauncy Glover, the town hall will address the historic tension between the police and minority groups.The virtual town hall will stream live exclusively on ABC13's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC13's app, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.The special will take a closer look at police issues that have extended from the Civil Rights Movement to current times, where images of George Floyd's arrest have been shared around the world.Viewers are urged to join the town hall and