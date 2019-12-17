Police officer hospitalized after crash at Pasadena intersection

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday evening.

Authorities say the officer was en route to a call at Bayshore Hospital when the crash occurred.

The crash was reported around 7:34 p.m. at the intersection of Spencer Highway and Watters Road, but it's unclear what caused it.

The officer's condition was not immediately disclosed. He or she was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.
