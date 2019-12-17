PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday evening.
Authorities say the officer was en route to a call at Bayshore Hospital when the crash occurred.
The crash was reported around 7:34 p.m. at the intersection of Spencer Highway and Watters Road, but it's unclear what caused it.
The officer's condition was not immediately disclosed. He or she was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.
Police officer hospitalized after crash at Pasadena intersection
