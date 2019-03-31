Police: Man fakes robbery to hide theft of daughter's Girl Scout cookie money

SAN FRANCISCO -- An Oregon man is facing charges for making up a robbery to cover up the theft of his daughter's Girl Scout cookie money.Police say Brian Couture called 911 earlier this month, saying he fought a robber who broke into his home.When police arrived, they found Couture unresponsive and took him to the hospital.Police say he later admitted to making up the whole thing.A spokeswoman for the Girl Scouts confirmed $740 in missing cookie sales from Couture's daughter.They are working on a repayment plan.