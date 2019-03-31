Police: Man fakes robbery to hide theft of daughter's Girl Scout cookie money

SAN FRANCISCO -- An Oregon man is facing charges for making up a robbery to cover up the theft of his daughter's Girl Scout cookie money.
Police say Brian Couture called 911 earlier this month, saying he fought a robber who broke into his home.
When police arrived, they found Couture unresponsive and took him to the hospital.
Police say he later admitted to making up the whole thing.
A spokeswoman for the Girl Scouts confirmed $740 in missing cookie sales from Couture's daughter.
They are working on a repayment plan.
