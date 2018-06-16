Police: Man dies after being shot at gas station in Humble

Man dies after shooting at gas station in Humble, Deborah Wrigley reports. (KTRK)

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday evening at the Exxon gas station in Humble.

According to investigators, a man was fatally shot at the gas station around 6:30 p.m. in the 19000 block of McKay Boulevard. The gas station is near George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Another male was transported to the hospital.

His injuries are unknown.

Police believe the shooting was a result of some sort of confrontation.

Two people of interest are being questioned by investigators.

No other details have been released.
