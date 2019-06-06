Police looking for 'witch' who scammed residents for more than $116K

Police say the woman is targeting people in the Hispanic community. She poses as a bruja or sorceress.
She reads tarot cards, and promises to cleanse money for good luck or to make it grow.
Clients who gave her cash say she took off before they could get it back. The mystery woman is accused of stealing over $116,000.
