More than 20 businesses burglarized in Kingwood after suspects smashed doors to get inside

Some Kingwood store owners couldn't believe when they looked at their surveillance video from over the weekend. Someone used a sharp object to smash the door, and in seconds get inside.

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for at least two suspects in the Kingwood area after more than 20 businesses had their doors smashed in and burglarized.

24 STORES SMASHED INSIDE SHOPPING CENTERS IN THE KINGWOOD AREA

Owners of stores in Kingwood could not believe their eyes as they viewed their surveillance videos from over the weekend. What did they see? Someone is using a sharp object and smashing the doors to get inside.

It happened at Mr. Gatti's Pizza. "I was scared when I first got the call. You automatically get the rush that something is going on," Mr. Gatti's Pizza owner, Viviana Delacruz, said. "When I got here, I was shocked that it happened."

Another place of business, Tina Nails, captured two suspects on their cameras. "It's not fair for the owner when they open the business," Tina Nails, manager Vinny Nguyen said. "They're working hard."

There were 24 businesses broken into, according to Houston police.

Some shops had cash taken, and others just had a broken door.

ONLY ONE BUSINESS HAD AN ALARM SYSTEM THAT ALERTED HOUSTON POLICE

Officers initially were only aware of one break-in. A spokesperson told ABC13 that only a single store had an alarm permit which alerted HPD when the glass broke.

Officers told ABC13 that they're working to educate owners in the area about getting an alarm system and installing cameras, and improving outside lighting.

"It's kind of scary," Delacruz said. "It's shocking at the same time for all of these businesses to be hit at one time for one night."

SUSPECTS STILL ON THE RUN

Officers said they hadn't made an arrest. In the security footage, the suspects are covering their faces.

The break-ins occurred early Saturday morning. Business owners told ABC13 they caught the suspects starting at 4:30 a.m., with some break-ins happening around 6:00 a.m.

"It's not fair," Nguyen said. "Actually, it's not fair for the owners."

The owners are now working hard to make improvements to ensure this does not happen again.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.