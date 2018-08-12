Police investigating after woman's body found in SW Houston bayou

Woman's body found in bayou in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say they are investigating after a woman's body was found in a bayou in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, they had crews respond to the 8600 block of Beechnut Street.

Officers say they are unsure if the cause of death was natural or unnatural.
