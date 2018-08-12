Police investigating after woman's body found in SW Houston bayou

Homicide investigators and @HoustonFire paramedics are en route to 8631 Beechnut. Preliminary reports are a body, believed to be that of an adult, was found in the area near the bayou. No other info at this time. Investigation on-going. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 13, 2018

Police say they are investigating after a woman's body was found in a bayou in southwest Houston.According to authorities, they had crews respond to the 8600 block of Beechnut Street.Officers say they are unsure if the cause of death was natural or unnatural.