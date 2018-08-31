Police find unloaded gun on Yes Prep campus in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Two students and their parents are being questioned after an unloaded gun was found on the campus of Yes Prep in the Fifth Ward.
Other students overheard people talking about someone bringing a weapon to school on Friday and told staff.
The school was placed on lockdown and Houston police conducted a search.
The weapon was found shortly thereafter. Yes Prep says the incident is still under investigation.
The school sent this letter out to parents after the incident:
August 31, 2018
Dear Fifth Ward Families,
At YES Prep Fifth Ward, we value clear and transparent communication with our families and providing a safe, secure learning environment is our first priority. This afternoon at approximately 12:35pm, a student made us aware that she overheard other students discussing a weapon on campus. Upon being made aware, we spoke with other students who were engaged in that conversation to investigate further.
In an abundance of caution, we reached out the Houston Police Department, placed the campus on lockdown, and had the entire school thoroughly searched. In HPD's search efforts, they found a weapon, immediately secured it, and are now working with Fifth Ward's leadership to take the appropriate next steps with any involved students.
We are thankful for the exemplary behavior of the students who immediately made staff aware so that we could respond swiftly and appropriately. It takes all of us to continue to keep our schools safe. Our number one priority is to ensure that your student has a safe environment in which to attend school each and everyday. Thank you for entrusting us with your children, and please do not hesitate to reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns.
Sincerely,
Greg Little
Resident School Director
greg.little@yesprep.org
Barb Campbell
School Director
Barb.Campbell@yesprep.org